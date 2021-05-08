comscore LIVE BLOG: Hawaii and BYU face off for NCAA men’s volleyball national championship | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
LIVE BLOG: Hawaii and BYU face off for NCAA men’s volleyball national championship

  • By Jason Kaneshiro
  • Today
  • Updated 2:07 pm
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / MAY 6 Hawaii’s Rado Parapunov, left, hits the ball over the net against UC Santa Barbara’s Roy McFarland, center, and Keenan Sanders in the semifinals of the NCAA men’s college volleyball tournament Thursday in Columbus, Ohio.

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page. Keep refreshing this page for live updates throughout the title match.

——

COLUMBUS, Ohio >> The waiting ends today for Hawaii and BYU.

In a matchup anticipated since the top two teams in collegiate men’s volleyball last met in Manoa in March 20202, the No. 1 seeded Rainbow Warriors (16-1) and No. 2 seed Cougars (20-3) meet for the national championship today at the Covelli Center on the Ohio State campus.

UH advanced to its fourth NCAA final with a sweep of UC Santa Barbara on Thursday. BYU, seeking its fourth national championship, outlasted Lewis in the semifinals to set up the rematch of last year’s series at the Stan Sheriff Center which ended with UH’s dramatic comeback from two sets down.

