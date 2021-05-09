Hawaii reports 1 new coronavirus-related death on Maui, 84 additional infections statewide

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported one new coronavirus-related death and 84 additional infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 488 fatalities and 33,207 cases.

The latest death was a Maui man in his 60s who had underlying conditions and was hospitalized.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 376 fatalities on Oahu, 53 on Hawaii island, 53 on Maui, two on Kauai and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is more than 581,000 and the nationwide infection tally is about 32.7 million.

Today’s new statewide infection cases include 52 on Oahu, 16 on Maui, eight on Hawaii island, and eight Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state, according to health officials.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Friday.

The total number of coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 25,428 on Oahu, 3,498 on Maui, 2,739 in Hawaii County, 297 on Kauai, 112 on Lanai and 37 on Molokai. There are also 1,096 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state. As a result of updated information, one case on Maui was re-categorized to out-of-state, one case from out-of-state was re-categorized to Oahu, and three cases on Oahu were removed from the counts, state officials said today.

Health officials also said today that of the state’s total infection count, 1,227 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The number of active cases in the state decreased by 48 today.

By island, Oahu has 893 active cases, Maui has 181, Kauai has 87, the Big Island has 65, Lanai has one, and Molokai has none.

Health officials counted 5,882 new COVID-19 test results in today’s tally, for a 1.3% statewide positivity rate. The state’s 7-day average positivity rate is 1.5%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

The Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary said that 1,306,293 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of Friday.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 2,180 have required hospitalizations, with no new hospitalizations reported today.

Nine hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 2,171 hospitalizations within the state, 1,819 have been on Oahu, 216 on Maui, 121 on the Big Island, nine on Kauai, five on Lanai and one on Molokai.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 54 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Friday, with eight in intensive care units and six on ventilators.

Oahu moved into the less-restrictive Tier 3 of the city’s four-tier economic recovery plan on Feb. 25 after being in Tier 2 since Oct. 22. Tier 3 permits social and outdoor recreational gatherings of up to 10 people, and restaurants to seat 10 people at a table. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi on March 11 announced modifications to Tier 3, including allowing bars to reopen under the same conditions as restaurants and extending the curfew until midnight.

Honolulu will remain in Tier 3 of the city’s COVID-19 reopening framework until at least June 3, according to the mayor’s office.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 65 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 2.2%, state health officials said today.