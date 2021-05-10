Rep. Scott Saiki names membership of Mauna Kea Working Group

State Speaker Scott Saiki today announced the membership of a panel that will meet over the next year to come up with recommendations for a new management and governance structure to oversee the telescope community atop Mauna Kea.

The Mauna Kea Working Group will include three people among the leaders of the kia ‘i, or “protectors,” who opposed construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope: Noe Noe Wong-Wilson, Lanakila Manguil and Pua Kanahele.

“My intent was to form a working group that would bring different groups to the table including kia’i, so I’m just happy they put their names forward,” Saiki said.

Saiki said 86 nominations were received from a range of Native Hawaiian organizations, groups, and community organizations. After removing duplicate nominations, there were 53 individual nominees.

The other Hawaiians who will serve are Jocelyn Leialoha Doane, Lui Hokoana, Brialyn Onodera and Shane Palacat-Nelsen.

Four members from the state House of Representatives were named to the panel, including Chairman Mark Nakashima, D-Kukuihaele-Laupahoehoe-North Hilo. Nakashima is chairman of the Judiciary and Hawaiian Affairs Committee.

Other representatives on the working group are Ty J.K. Cullen, (D-Waipahu-Royal Kunia-Makakilo) Stacelynn K.M. Eli (D, -Kalaeloa-Ko Olina-Maili) and David Tarnas (D, Kaupulehu-Waimea-Halaula).

The following were appointed earlier by their respective organizations:

>>>Sterling Wong, chief advocate of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs, will represent OHA

>>>Robert Masuda, first deputy, will represent the Board of Land and Natural Resources.

>>>Bonnie Irwin, chancellor of the University of Hawaii at Hilo, will represent the UH Board of Regents.

>>>Rich Matsuda, interim COO at the W. M. Keck Observatory, will represent the Maunakea Observatories.