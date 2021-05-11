State revokes Pono Life Sciences’ medical marijuana license

The Hawaii Department of Health has revoked the medical marijuana dispensary license of Pono Life Sciences Maui, LLC, requiring the company to close its medical marijuana and retail operation on Maui.
The Notice of Violation and Order revoking the license was issued as a result of the company’s “ongoing failure to submit annual independent financial audits” as required by Hawaii law, according to a Department of Health press release. The company has 20 days from receipt of the order to contest it.
Pono Life Sciences, which is licensed to William Mitchell Jr., has a retail location at 415 Dairy Road in Kahului on Maui, which according to the health department is closed.
Alternative dispensary locations on Maui can be found here: https://health.hawaii.gov/medicalcannabisregistry/dispensaries/
