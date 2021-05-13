Minit Medical offering COVID-19 vaccine at clinics in Upcountry, West Maui

Minit Medical Urgent Care will offer COVID-19 vaccines at clinics this Friday, Saturday, and Tuesday in Upcountry and West Maui, according to county officials.

The vaccines are now open to all residents ages 12 and up.

Those ages 12 to 17, however, may only receive the Pfizer vaccine, and must be accompanied by an adult or have a signed consent form from a parent or legal guardian.

Confirmed appointments are also required.

“I urge everyone 12 years old and older to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect our community from the spread of COVID-19,” Mayor Michael Victorino said in a press release.

The clinics will be held at the following times and places:

>> Friday, 3 to 7 p.m., at King Kekaulike High School at 121 Kula Highway in Pukalani. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered for those 12 and up. The general public is welcome; no walk-ups.

>> Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Lahaina Civic Center at 1840 Honoapiilani Highway. Both Moderna and Pfizer will be administered.

>> Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Seabury Hall (enter from Meha Road and park in gym parking lot) in Makawao. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered. The general public is welcome; no walk-ups.

To schedule an appointment, visit minitmed.com or call Minit Medical at 667-6161 for more information. More vaccine options are available at mauinuistrong.info.