Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Ulana Ward Village condominium tower by Howard Hughes Corp. was approved by the Hawaii Community Development Authority board. The name of the tower was misspelled in a caption on Page B1 on May 6.