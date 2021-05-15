Hawaii reports 1 new coronavirus-related death on Oahu, 105 additional infections statewide

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported one new coronavirus-related death on Oahu and 105 infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 491 fatalities and 33,637 cases.

No further information was immediately available regarding the latest death.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 379 fatalities on Oahu, 54 on Maui, 53 on Hawaii island, two on Kauai, and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is more than 585,000 and the nationwide infection tally is nearly 33 million.

Today’s new statewide infection cases include 79 on Oahu, 12 on Maui, four on Molokai, three on Hawaii island, one on Kauai, and six Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state, according to health officials.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Thursday.

The total number of coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 25,735 on Oahu, 3,560 on Maui, 2,2754 in Hawaii County, 307 on Kauai, 112 on Lanai and 43 on Molokai. There are also 1,126 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state. As a result of updated information, one previous case on Maui was removed from the counts, officials said today.

Health officials also said today that of the state’s total infection count, 1,106 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The number of active cases in the state decreased by 16 today.

By island, Oahu has 840 active cases, Maui has 158, Kauai has 47, the Big Island has 54, Molokai has six, and Lanai has two.

Health officials counted 6,373 new COVID-19 test results in today’s tally, for a 1.5% statewide positivity rate. The state’s 7-day average positivity rate is 1.4%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

The Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary said that 1,378,606 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of Thursday.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 2,229 have required hospitalizations, with seven new hospitalizations reported today. Six of the hospitalizations were on Oahu, while the seventh was an out-of-state Hawaii resident.

Ten hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 2,219 hospitalizations within the state, 1,852 have been on Oahu, 231 on Maui, 121 on the Big Island, nine on Kauai, five on Lanai and one on Molokai.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 52 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Thursday, with ten in intensive care units and seven on ventilators.

Oahu moved into the less-restrictive Tier 3 of the city’s four-tier economic recovery plan on Feb. 25 after being in Tier 2 since Oct. 22. Tier 3 permits social and outdoor recreational gatherings of up to 10 people, and restaurants to seat 10 people at a table. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi on March 11 announced modifications to Tier 3, including allowing bars to reopen under the same conditions as restaurants and extending the curfew until midnight.

Honolulu will remain in Tier 3 of the city’s COVID-19 reopening framework until at least June 3, according to the mayor’s office.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 51 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 1.9%, state health officials said today.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.