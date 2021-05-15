Lifeguards rescue couple stranded on reef near Mokulua Islands

Ocean Safety lifeguards rescued a couple who were near the Mokulua Islands in Kailua and needed help back to shore, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

HFD got the call at 2:23 p.m. for a swimmer in distress.

Two units with six personnel responded at got to the scene at 2:44 p.m.

However, the caller and his wife were apparently standing on the reef offshore, with a kayak and surfboard and wanted help to return to shore.

The couple were wearing life jackets and did not need medical attention, HFD said.

Ocean Safety lifeguards brought the couple along with their kayak and surfboard to shore at 3:03 p.m.