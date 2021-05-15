Paddleboarder rescued at Turtle Beach

Good Samaritans and lifeguards rescued a paddle boarder, who lost his board, and was caught in a rip current today in Makaha.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded with five units staffed with 13 personnel to a 2:01 p.m. call for a swimmer in distress at Turtle Beach.

When they arrived at 2:08 p.m., they found a swimmer about 20 feet from shore being brought in by others.

HFD said the man had been paddle boarding about 50 yards offshore when he was separated from his board and got caught in a rip current.

Ocean Safety lifeguards and bystanders brought the uninjured man safely to shore, HFD Capt. Medrano said in an email.