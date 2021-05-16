Honolulu Fire Department assists distressed hiker on Maili Pillbox Trail

The Honolulu Fire Department aided a hiker in distress on the Maili Pillbox Trail this afternoon.

Honolulu Fire Captain Malcolm Medrano said the fire department was dispatched by 911 after a 22-year-old woman experienced numbness in her hands and mouth while hiking.

Medrano said five resource units with 13 personnel responded to the call, which was made around 11:16 a.m. today, and required that emergency personnel hike into the trail.

The first emergency responders arrived at the Kaukama Street trail head at 11:23 a.m. and made patient contact at 11:37 a.m., he said.

“Fortunately, an off-duty nurse, also hiking on the trail, was able to offer assistance to her prior to HFD contact,” Medrano said. “After determining there were no life-threatening injuries, the extraction by air was cancelled and the hiker descended the trail on foot with the assistance of the HFD.”

He said patient care was transferred to Emergency Medical Services at 12:02 p.m.

Three others, who were hiking with the woman, were able to exit the trail on foot without assistance, Medrano said.