Speed likely a factor in fatal Waianae motorcycle-truck crash, police say

A 34-year-old motorcyclist died in a collision with a pickup truck in Waianae Sunday.

The deadly collision occurred on Halona Road at about 4:30 p.m.

Police said a Nissan pickup truck driven by an 18-year-old woman was traveling northbound on the roadway when it experienced mechanical problems. The truck then veered into the opposite bound lane and struck the motorcyclist.

Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

The truck driver was not injured and her 19-year-old passenger sustained minor injuries. He refused treatment at the scene.

Police said speed appears to be a factor on both the pickup truck and motorcycle.

This is the 20th traffic-related fatality on Oahu this year compared to 15 at the same time last year.

An investigation is ongoing.