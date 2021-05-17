comscore State tax crackdown garners millions in unpaid vacation rental taxes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
State tax crackdown garners millions in unpaid vacation rental taxes

  • By Allison Schaefers and Dan Nakaso aschaefers@staradvertiser.com dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:43 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER <strong>“We are trying to work to identify illegal vacation rentals and then examining what taxes that they’ve been paying.”</strong> <strong>Gov. David Ige</strong>

The state Department of Taxation already has collected $4.1 million this year from vacation rental owners who owed back taxes, and through continued stepped- up enforcement expects to easily hit $12 million by year’s end. Read more

