comscore Tips from public, peculiar look and gait lead Big Isle police to suspected burglar | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Tips from public, peculiar look and gait lead Big Isle police to suspected burglar

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • HAWAII COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT Thomas Bowers, 35, of Puna

    HAWAII COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT

    Thomas Bowers, 35, of Puna

Hawaii County police announced today that they charged a 35-year-old Puna man with a burglary at a Volcano house.

Police received tips from the public and were able to find the suspect, Thomas Bowers, at a store in Volcano.

Court records show Bowers was caught trying to break into a “hatch type” window on surveillance video by the homeowner. The property is surrounded by thick trees.

Bowers, familiar by his gait and appearance to other officers, was identified by the surveillance video.

Police arrested him in connection with a warrant of arrest for first-degree burglary and first-degree criminal property damage.

Police conferred with prosecutors on May 12 and charged him with both offenses.

His bail was set at $20,000.

He appeared in court Monday and is scheduled to appear in Hilo Circuit Court on May 25.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Biden adviser makes personal appeal to young to get COVID-19 vaccinations
Next Story
Biden reverses Trump changes to bank antidiscrimination law
Looking Back

Scroll Up