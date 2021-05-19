City cuts down gate to open beach access to public in Portlock

A new beach right of way on Portlock Road in Hawaii Kai was officially opened to the public today.
Video released by the city this morning shows employees cutting down a privately owned gate used to block access to the easement located near 379 Portlock Road. Beach right of way signage was installed.
Following the adoption of a Honolulu City Council resolution in March 2019, the city filed a lawsuit in Circuit Court to acquire a pedestrian easement through eminent domain. A recent court ruling allows the city to take possession of the easement and allow the public to use it.
Public access through the corridor has been a source of concern to the public.
“The dismantling of the gate and the restoration of public access signifies a win for the community,” said Tommy Waters, chairman of the Honolulu City Council, in a statement. “It also allows, as is required by law, beach access for all Oahu residents and beach-goers. It is a great day when the rights of our community are upheld.”
