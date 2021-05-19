Hawaii sees 73 total coronavirus cases as state health officials begin including probable infections to counts

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported 73 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections statewide, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 33,585 cases.

Hawaii today saw an uptick in the state’s total coronavirus cases after state health officials today added in 1,638 probable cases which have been recorded since the start of the pandemic. Future daily case counts will include probable cases, which will add an extra 10 to 20 cases a week.

The probable cases include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms.

No new coronavirus-related fatalities were reported today so the statewide death toll remains at 492.

“People who test positive with an antigen test, but do not confirm infection by taking a PCR test are counted as probable cases,” said Acting State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble in an emailed statement. “Testing technology is evolving and we anticipate using more rapid antigen testing more often as time goes on.”

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 380 fatalities on Oahu, 54 on Maui, 53 on Hawaii island, two on Kauai, and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

Today’s new statewide new confirmed infection cases include 41 on Oahu, seven on Hawaii island, four on Maui, two on Molokai, and four Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state, according to health officials.

Today’s new statewide probable infections include 795 on Maui, 714 on Oahu, 64 on Hawaii island, 15 on Molokai, three each on Kauai and Lanai, and 44 residents diagnosed outside the state.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Monday.

The total number of coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 25,980 on Oahu, 3,580 on Maui, 2,770 in Hawaii County, 310 on Kauai, 112 on Lanai and 49 on Molokai. There are also 1,146 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that of the state’s total infection count, 1,158 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The number of active cases in the state increased by 59 today.

By island, Oahu has 907 active cases, Maui has 144, the Big Island has 64, Kauai has 28, Molokai has 14 and Lanai has one.

The Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary said that 1,414,910 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of today.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 2,269 have required hospitalizations, with 29 new hospitalizations reported today.

Ten hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 2,259 hospitalizations within the state, 1,881 have been on Oahu, 240 on Maui, 123 on the Big Island, nine on Kauai, five on Lanai and one on Molokai.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.