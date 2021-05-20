comscore Police say 4 dead outside western Kentucky residence | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Police say 4 dead outside western Kentucky residence

    Sgt. Scott Rafferty with the Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team flies a drone while mapping the site of a fatal Ohio County shooting at a home, today, in McHenry, Ky.

BEAVER DAM, Ky. >> A fourth body has been found at a western Kentucky home where police were called for a shooting, authorities said.

Police responded Wednesday afternoon to a home near Beaver Dam to find three victims outside the residence with apparent gunshot wounds, a statement from Kentucky State Police said. A detached structure near the home was ablaze and a body was found inside it this morning, the statement said.

King told WFIE-TV that police are not actively looking for a suspect. He said the property is a farm that supplies chickens to Tyson and that the company was coming to get the chickens.

Autopsies were scheduled today for the first three victims found.

No further details were immediately released. Police say they continue to investigate.

