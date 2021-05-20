State removes, impounds illegally moored sailboat off of Kauai’s south shore

State officials said they have removed and impounded an illegally moored sailboat from the south shore of Kauai that had damaged the reef.

The 29-foot sailboat had been left unattended at the South Shore Ocean Recreation Management Area on Kauai for more than 72 hours without a permit, which is required by state law, officials said.

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources said the boat was reportedly moored in a coral basin area, where it had dragged its anchor about 100 yards over the reef.

The removal on Tuesday was a challenging operation that involved several DLNR divisions, including Boating and Ocean Recreation, Aquatic Resources and Conservation and Resources Enforcement.

All worked together to remove the anchor and sailboat without causing further damage to the reef as much as possible, DLNR said.

“Along with our Assistant Administrator Meghan Statts and Kauai DOBOR Branch Manager Jeremiah Aguilera, we decided to take swift and decisive action to have this vessel removed as quickly as possible to prevent further and irreparable damage in the ORMA,” said DOBOR Administrator Ed Underwood in a news release. “The vessel has been impounded and secured for disposition.”

The sailboat is registered to Catherine Robinson, officials said.