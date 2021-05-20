VIDEO: Ige reinstates job-search requirement for the unemployed, continues extra $300 in weekly jobless aid

Gov. David Ige announced today the state is reinstating job-search rules, requiring unemployed people to search for work in order to qualify for benefits. Ige said the change will begin Sunday, May 30.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, Hawaii has waived the requirement that people search for at least three jobs a week while collecting unemployment benefits. The waiver is authorized by federal law.

Ige said the state will continue the extra $300 weekly federal unemployment payment, also known as “plus-up.” More than 20 mainland states from Texas and Georgia to Iowa have dropped the extra jobless aid.

“We will not be suspending any of the federal initiatives at this time,” Ige said.

The federal plus-up was $600 a week early in the pandemic, expired for a period, then was reinstated at $300 a week. The latest payment, which was included in President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion economic rescue package, is scheduled to end nationwide Sept. 6.

Some employers say the plus-up is making it harder to hire workers or to entice furloughed ones back to their jobs.

Ige said state officials are evaluating incentives from mainland states to get people back to work.

“We continue to ask everyone to wear their mask, maintain distancing and help us to manage COVID-19 moving forward,” Ige said.

According to the latest figures from the state, 55,350 people were unemployed statewide in April for a total seasonally adjusted labor force of 649,750. Nationwide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was at 6.1 percent in April, up slightly from 6 percent in March.

Meanwhile, the state’s unemployment department has temporarily suspended its unemployment insurance call center operations at the Hawai‘i Convention Center until Monday as the workspace undergoes pest control treatment, state officials said.

>> RELATED: Hawaii unemployment assistance call center closed until Monday for pest control treatment