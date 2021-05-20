Hawaii unemployment assistance call center closed until Monday for pest control treatment

The Hawaii Department of Labor and Industrial Relations has temporarily suspended its unemployment insurance call center operations at the Hawai‘i Convention Center until Monday as the workspace undergoes pest control treatment, state officials said today.

“We are committed to continuing to serve our unemployment insurance claimants by routing all calls from the call center to our local UI claims offices. We ask for the public’s patience during this time, as we will be operating at a reduced capacity,” DLIR director Anne Perreira-Eustaquio said in a news release. “We appreciate the Hawai‘i Convention Center’s quick action to resolve this situation to ensure that our staff has a clean workspace to return to on Monday.”

Calls to the state call center phone number get an automated response saying the office is temporarily closed and are told to “call their local office for assistance.”

However the recording does not give any local numbers nor any information on where to find them.

Teri Orton, the convention center general manager, said in the statement, “The Hawai‘i Convention Center has a comprehensive sanitization program to ensure the highest levels of cleanliness and safety for staff and guests, in compliance with the State Department of Health guidelines.

“Yesterday afternoon we immediately brought in pest control specialists who identified the situation to be isolated to select rooms and public areas on the third floor, which are being thoroughly treated.”

The type of pest was not identified.

Orton said the center remains open for events occurring outside of the affected areas.