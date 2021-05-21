Hiker escorted down Diamond Head Summit Trail after head injury

A hiker in his 50s on Diamond Head Summit Trail had to be assisted down the trail after getting injured near the end of the trail.

At around 9:50 a.m. today the Honolulu Fire Department responded to a call of an injured hiker at the trail who apparently fell at hit his forehead, causing him to bleed. He was about 50 feet from the helipad near the trail’s summit.

The person who called 911 about the incident and a nurse helped escort the hiker down the trail. Firefighters had also walked the trail, made contact with and gave medical attention to the hiker, and also assisted him down, where he was transferred to the care of the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.