Public warned to stay out of Kalihi stream, Keehi Lagoon, due to sewer overflow

City officials said they responded to a sanitary sewer overflow in Kalihi on Thursday night, and posted warning signs in the area this morning.

At about 6:30 p.m. Thursday, the Honolulu Department of Environmental Services received reports of untreated wastewater discharge in a grassy area at 1400 Adelaide St. in Kalihi due to a possible broken pipe and rocks. ENV arrived at the site at 7:45 p.m., and the spill ended at 9:30 p.m.

Officials said a total of 9,050 total gallons spilled — approximately 8,8­­00 gallons of the total entered a nearby storm drain and another 250 gallons dissipated into the ground. ENV crews recovered 150 gallons from the storm drain. The site was cleaned, disinfected, and deodorized.

ENV will use closed-circuit television to examine the pipe this afternoon.

The state Department of Health has advised the public to remain out of the waters of Kalihi Stream downstream of the H-1 freeway, as well as at Keehi Lagoon near the mouth of the stream, until the signs are removed.