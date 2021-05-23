Hawaii reports 2 new coronavirus-related deaths on Oahu, 48 additional infections statewide

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported two new coronavirus-related deaths on Oahu and 48 new confirmed infections statewide, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 496 fatalities and 35,867 cases.

No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

State health officials began counting probable infections Wednesday, which added more than 1,600 total infections to the state’s total case count. The probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test. But today’s tally included no new probable cases.

By island, there were 35 new infection cases on Oahu, eight Hawaii island, two on Molokai, and one on Kauai, and there were four Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 384 fatalities on Oahu, 54 on Maui, 53 on Hawaii island, two on Kauai, and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is about 590,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 33 million.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Friday.

Health officials also said today that of the state’s total infection count, 995 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The number of active cases in the state decreased by 35 today.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary said that 1,437,758 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of Thursday.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 2,284 have required hospitalizations, with no new hospitalizations reported today.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 37 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Friday, with five in intensive care units and five on ventilators.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.