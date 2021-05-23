Virtual Career Expo links job seekers with Hawaii’s top employers

Star Events is holding a Virtual Career Expo on Wednesday and Thursday to connect employers and job seekers in a safe environment.

Before the pandemic, the annual Career Expo had been held at the Neal S. Blaisdell Exhibition Hall, but organizers said that going online allows the virtual event to expand its reach to the neighbor islands.

The free event allows job seekers to visit the virtual booths of some of Hawaii’s leading companies looking for quality employees.

Job seekers will be able to learn about available jobs, initiate private chats with company recruiters and upload resumes confidentially, organizers said.

“Earlier this year, thousands of people participated in our Virtual Career Expo to connect with hundreds of recruiters and HR managers throughout the state,” said Denise Ching, classified advertising manager at the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. “Hundreds of people left the event with a life- changing career move or hire.”

The expo runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at hawaiicareerexpo.com, where you can also find the official guidebook. Although the event is free, registration is recommended.