Hawaii sees 34 new coronavirus cases as the statewide tally climbs to 35,901

Hawaii Department of Health officials reported 34 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections today, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 35,901 cases.

No new virus-related fatalities reported today so the statewide COVID-19 death toll at 496.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 384 fatalities on Oahu, 54 on Maui, 53 on Hawaii island, two on Kauai, and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state. The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 590,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 33 million.

State health officials began counting probable infections Wednesday, which added more than 1,600 total infections to the state’s total case count. The probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

By island today, there were 23 new infection cases on Oahu, five on Hawaii island and six on Maui.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 26,923 on Oahu, 4,404 on Maui, 2,853 in Hawaii County, 317 on Kauai, 115 on Lanai and 76 on Molokai. There are also 1,213 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Today’s probable infections since the start of the pandemic added to the counts today include 792 on Maui, 731 on Oahu, 63 on Hawaii island,24 on Molokai, three on Kauai, three on Lanai and 44 residents diagnosed outside the state.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Saturday.

Health officials also said today that of the state’s total infection count, 978 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The number of active cases in the state decreased by 17 today.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 2,285 have required hospitalizations, with one new hospitalizations reported today.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.