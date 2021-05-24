Hawaii is the only state requiring and spending millions on COVID-19 testing
- By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:54 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Elaine Letuli, left, processed information Saturday for Rey Mastrapa and Crystal Nguyen after their arrival in Honolulu.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, travelers arrived at Daniel K. Inoyue International Airport. In April, 7% of the known COVID-19 cases statewide were travel- related, and many of those were returning residents.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree