Hawaii is the only state requiring and spending millions on COVID-19 testing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii is the only state requiring and spending millions on COVID-19 testing

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:54 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Elaine Letuli, left, processed information Saturday for Rey Mastrapa and Crystal Nguyen after their arrival in Honolulu.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, travelers arrived at Daniel K. Inoyue International Airport. In April, 7% of the known COVID-19 cases statewide were travel- related, and many of those were returning residents.

The state is spending about $38 million to fund one year of its Safe Travels airport screening program and is making plans to spend another $22 million on top of that even though most U.S. destinations have dropped nearly all of their travel restrictions. Read more

