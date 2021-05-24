Queen’s to offer COVID-19 vaccination clinics at International Market Place

The International Market Place in Waikiki is partnering with The Queen’s Health Systems to host three community COVID-19 vaccination clinics this summer.

The vaccinations are open to all residents ages 12 and up, and will be held from noon to 5 p.m. on Fridays – including this Friday, June 4 and June 11 – at International Market Place’s Level 3 Parking.

Participants will receive one hour of free self-parking for Levels 4 through 6. Validation rates will then apply after the first hour.

“We are pleased to collaborate with International Market Place to provide this important layer of protection in the fight against COVID-19”, said The Queen’s Health Systems president and CEO, Jill Hoggard Green, in a news release. “Being that this center sits on land owned by Queen Emma Land Company, and dedicated to our founders Queen Emma and King Kamehameha IV, this vaccination clinic helps extend the mission and legacy of our Founders. We recognize the impact COVID-19 has had on all of us, and by coming together we are making a difference in improving the health and well-being of our community. Mahalo to our partners for their commitment in keeping everyone safe.”

The clinics are open to the community, and the vaccinations are offered with no out-of-pocket costs. Although making an appointment is highly recommended, walk-ins are welcome.

“We’re proud to be a partner of The Queen’s Health Systems and Queen Emma Land Company who continue to perpetuate Queen Emma and King Kamehameha IV’s mission by providing access to healthcare,” said Breana Grosz, International Market Place general manager, in the release. “Along with 10 industry partners, we are pleased to support our community by making it easy and convenient for kamaaina to get their COVID-19 vaccinations here in Waikiki should they choose to.”

The 10 industry partners include the Hawaii Lodging & Tourism Association, Hawaii Restaurant Association, and Waikiki Improvement Association, among others, that supported the initiative.

Those participating in the vaccination clinic should bring a photo ID and insurance card, if available. Insurance, however, is not required for the vaccination.

To pre-register and make an appointment, click on this eventbrite link. Participants should also complete the Queens registration and consent form, and bring them on the day of vaccination.

Call the Queen’s COVID-19 Vaccination Line at 691-2222 for more information.