Food distribution to be held at The Salvation Army’s Kroc Center on Friday

Hundreds of families will receive fresh produce, protein, eggs milk and other food this Friday in a drive-thru food box distribution at The Salvation Army’s Kroc Center Hawaii.

The distribution, a partnership between The Salvation Army and Aloha Harvest, will provide the food boxes to about 500 families and will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. while supplies last. It is open on a first-come, first-served basis.

“We are grateful to Aloha Harvest for joining together with The Salvation Army to positively impact the lives of those in need in our community,” said Major Phil Lum, Corps Officer and Administrator of The Salvation Army Kroc Center Hawaii, in a news release. “This is our 15th food distribution event at Kroc Center since the pandemic began.”

Participants are asked to wear masks and have their car trunk open so the distribution team can place items in their vehicles.

More information can be found at www.kroccenterhawaii.org.