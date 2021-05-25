Hawaii sees 23 new coronavirus cases as the statewide tally climbs to 35,924

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials reported 23 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections today, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 35,924 cases.

No new virus-related fatalities were reported today so the statewide COVID-19 death toll remains 496.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 384 fatalities on Oahu, 54 on Maui, 53 on Hawaii island, two on Kauai, and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

State health officials began counting probable infections last week, which added more than 1,600 total infections to the state’s total case count. The probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

By island today, there were 16 new infection cases on Oahu, two on Hawaii island, one on Kauai, one on Molokai, and three Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 26,939 on Oahu, 4,404 on Maui, 2,855 in Hawaii County, 318 on Kauai, 115 on Lanai and 77 on Molokai. There are also 1,216 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Sunday.

Health officials also said today that of the state’s total infection count, 932 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The number of active cases in the state decreased by 46 today.

By island, Oahu has 737 active cases, Maui has 104, the Big Island has 53, Molokai has 27, Kauai has 11 and Lanai has none.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary said that 1,473,716 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of Monday.

>> RELATED: Federal warnings discourage traveling to Japan, make it harder for Hawaii to recoup arrivals

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 2,285 have required hospitalizations, with no new hospitalizations reported today.

Ten hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 2,275 hospitalizations within the state, 1,894 have been on Oahu, 243 on Maui, 123 on the Big Island, nine on Kauai, five on Lanai and one on Molokai.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.