DLNR says it is gearing up for large Memorial Day weekend crowds

The Department of Land and Natural Resources officials anticipate large crowds this Memorial Day weekend hitting the beaches and trails.

To assist the public in planning the holiday weekend activities, DLNR has outlined the following rules, tips and hours:

Division of State Parks:

>> Kaena Point State Park—Keawaula section (Oahu): The park will be open Saturday and closes 7 p.m. Sunday. All vehicles must be removed before closure. It will reopen 6 a.m. on June 5. No camping will be permitted.

>> Polihale State Park (Kauai): No camping is permitted until improvements to sensitive dune areas are completed.

>> Makena State Park (Maui): A dangerous south swell is in the forecast for the weekend with dangerous shore break. Park users are urged to exercise caution and good judgment before entering the water. There are no lifeguards on duty. The park closes daily at 7 p.m.

The Little Beach area closes at 4 p.m. on weekends. Puu Olai closes 4 p.m. to prevent large gatherings during sunset and illegal activities. Groups larger than 25 people must have a special use permit.

Division of Forestry and Wildlife:

>> Ahu o Laka (Kaneohe Bay sandbar, Oahu): No alcohol is permitted during the three-day holiday weekend.

>> Na Ala Hele Trails and Access Program: Most trails within the statewide system will remain open. Check the Hawaii Trails website for information on specific trails, including temporary closures and current trail conditions.

Stay on sanctioned trails and be prepared for a range of weather and conditions. Do not hike alone. Carry plenty of water. Be mindful of your surroundings.

>> Waimanu Campground: Remains closed due to COVID-19. DOCARE officers patrol frequently.