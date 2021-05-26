Honolulu police finds no threat on city bus, opens terroristic threatening case

The Honolulu Police Department has opened a first-degree terroristic threatening investigation after a reported threat that appears to have stemmed from an unattended bag on a city bus.

Just before 2 p.m. today a male reported an unspecified threat on a bus that led to the closure of Alapai Street. Officers from HPD’s Specialized Services Division found the unattended bag on the bus and determined that it did not pose a threat.

Alapai Street was reopened around 4 p.m.