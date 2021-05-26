Honolulu police finds no threat on city bus, opens terroristic threatening case

The Honolulu Police Department has opened a first-degree terroristic threatening investigation after a reported threat that appears to have stemmed from an unattended bag on a city bus.
Just before 2 p.m. today a male reported an unspecified threat on a bus that led to the closure of Alapai Street. Officers from HPD’s Specialized Services Division found the unattended bag on the bus and determined that it did not pose a threat.
Alapai Street was reopened around 4 p.m.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.