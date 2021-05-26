Norwegian Cruise Line plans to restart Hawaii operations in November

Norwegian Cruise Line announced today that it plans to restart its seven-day Hawaii cruises aboard the Honolulu-based Pride of America starting Nov. 6.

However, the voyages are still contingent on the company obtaining a conditional sailing certificate from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the company said.

In a news release, the Florida-based cruise line announced the resumption of operations from a handful of U.S. and international ports this fall and said further redeployments will be announced soon.

The Pride of America has been idle since March of 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.