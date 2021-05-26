comscore Star-Advertiser’s ‘Spotlight Hawaii’ wins international Telly Award | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

Star-Advertiser’s ‘Spotlight Hawaii’ wins international Telly Award

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • COURTESY PHOTO Ryan Kalei Tsuji and Yunji de Nies of “Spotlight Hawaii.”

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Ryan Kalei Tsuji and Yunji de Nies of “Spotlight Hawaii.”

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s livestreamed news program “Spotlight Hawaii” has won an international Telly Award for its Honolulu mayoral debate show in September.

The show won a bronze award in the general/political commentary category. Three other organizations also won bronze in the category, including CBS Interactive for “Stephen Colbert Pre­sents Tooning Out the News.”

Silver award winners in the category included CBS News Digital for “President Obama’s thoughts after leaving the Trump inauguration.”

Hosted by Yunji de Nies and Ryan Kalei Tsuji, “Spotlight Hawaii” is livestreamed at 10:30 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, featuring local news-makers who answer questions from the hosts and from the public via Facebook.

The show is available on staradvertiser.com and on the Star-Advertiser’s Facebook page. Past shows are also available at 808ne.ws/spotlighthawaii.

The Sept. 23 mayoral debate show featured then-candidates Rick Blangiardi and Keith Amemiya just over a month before the general election, which Blangiardi won.

Founded in 1979, the Telly Awards honor excellence in local, regional and cable television and in digital video broadcasting. Organizers say the awards receive over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and five continents.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
On the Scene with resourceful Girl Scouts who found a way to sell cookies in a pandemic
Looking Back

Scroll Up