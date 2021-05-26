Star-Advertiser’s ‘Spotlight Hawaii’ wins international Telly Award

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s livestreamed news program “Spotlight Hawaii” has won an international Telly Award for its Honolulu mayoral debate show in September.

The show won a bronze award in the general/political commentary category. Three other organizations also won bronze in the category, including CBS Interactive for “Stephen Colbert Pre­sents Tooning Out the News.”

Silver award winners in the category included CBS News Digital for “President Obama’s thoughts after leaving the Trump inauguration.”

Hosted by Yunji de Nies and Ryan Kalei Tsuji, “Spotlight Hawaii” is livestreamed at 10:30 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, featuring local news-makers who answer questions from the hosts and from the public via Facebook.

The show is available on staradvertiser.com and on the Star-Advertiser’s Facebook page. Past shows are also available at 808ne.ws/spotlighthawaii.

The Sept. 23 mayoral debate show featured then-candidates Rick Blangiardi and Keith Amemiya just over a month before the general election, which Blangiardi won.

Founded in 1979, the Telly Awards honor excellence in local, regional and cable television and in digital video broadcasting. Organizers say the awards receive over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and five continents.