Hot and humid weather, up to 90 degrees today, to linger through Memorial Day weekend

The weather in Hawaii is expected to remain hot and humid today through Memorial Day weekend, forecasters said.

The National Weather Service in its forecast discussion this morning said, “Summer has arrived.”

The slight increase in tradewinds in the light to moderate range is expected to continue through Friday, then die down heading into the weekend, with little to no rain.

Today’s forecast is partly sunny, with temperatures expected to range from 85 to as high as 90 degrees, although combined with the humidity, it may feel more like 91 degrees.

Tonight’s skies are expected to be mostly cloudy, with temperatures from 67 to 72 degrees, and trades dropping to as low as 5 to 15 mph.

Surf, meanwhile, is expected to remain below advisory levels for all shores, although there will be a steady pulse of small to moderate swells coming from the south and northwest.

Surf for east and west shores is expected to remain at 2 to 4 feet today and Friday. Surf for south shores is expected to climb from 3 to 5 feet today to 4 to 5 feet Friday.

Surf on north shores remains steady at 4 to 6 feet today and Friday, with a slight bump up to 5 to 7 feet this evening.

The first official day of summer for the northern hemisphere, or the summer solstice, the day with the most hours of sunlight in the year, is Sunday, June 20.