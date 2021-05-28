December commissioning planned at Pearl Harbor for new destroyer USS Daniel Inouye

The Honolulu Council of the Navy League announced today the formation of a committee to organize events in support of the commissioning of the new destroyer USS Daniel Inouye, DDG 118, in Hawaii.

The commissioning is expected to take place at Pearl Harbor in December, the Navy League said.

“USS Daniel Inouye honors Sen. Inouye’s extraordinary service to our nation. Our goal is to bring the citizens of Hawaii and the Navy together to celebrate this unique and historic event,” Bill Kearns, president of the Honolulu Council, said in a news release.

The new guided-missile destroyer is nearing completion at Bath Iron Works in Maine. This week the crew of over 300 moved aboard to train and prepare for the voyage to the warship’s home port of Pearl Harbor, with the ship expected to arrive in November and commissioning the following month, the Navy League said.

Cmdr. DonAnn Gilmore serves as the ship’s first commanding officer. The late Irene Hirano Inouye, wife of the late senator, served as sponsor of the ship and broke a ceremonial bottle of champagne on the bow on June 22, 2019.

Adm. Thomas B. Fargo and Walter A. Dods serve as the co-chairs for the commissioning Committee.

The Honolulu Navy League is a non-profit civilian, educational and advocacy organization that supports America’s sea services: the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S.-flag Merchant Marine.

For more information on the commissioning, visit to ussdanielinouye.org.