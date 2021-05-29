House fire in Wahiawa displaces 2 adults, causes $70,000 in damage

A house fire in Wahiawa this morning displaced two adult residents and caused $70,000 in damage to the building and its contents.
The Honolulu Fire Department responded to the blaze at a one-story home on Kilea Place at around 9:30 a.m., and upon arriving at the residence a few minutes later, firefighters saw light smoking coming from the living room.
A woman escaped the home uninjured, and a man returned to the residence to see the fire. They are the only two residents.
Firefighters contained the fire to the living room and had the fire under control by 9:50 a.m.
The residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross. HFD is determining the cause of the fire.
