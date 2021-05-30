Las Vegas Advisor: More casino-resorts reopen buffets in Vegas

If you were worried about buffets returning to Las Vegas, recent developments should put your mind at ease. Caesars Palace, MGM Grand and Circus Circus have joined South Point and the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in reopening their buffets.

Surprisingly, the extravagant Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars opened with a traditional serve-yourself format, the first to do so in more than a year.

You need to call ahead for details, since only South Point is serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. Access is also a concern; with demand high, you may face long lines if you don’t make reservations where they are accepted.

Downtown entertainment: Live entertainment at the Fremont Street Experience starts up again this week. An as-yet unannounced schedule of bands and DJs will now be allowed to perform on the outdoor stages. It’s also been announced that downtown’s traditional free summer concert series will return.

Stadium nightclub: Wynn Resorts is creating a high-end nightclub within Allegiant Stadium. The 11,000-square-foot Wynn Field Club entertainment venue will be situated across the entire length of the north end zone and feature two DJ booths, bottle service and a “state-of-the-art audio-visual package” consisting of 42 televisions, a 9-by-35-foot LED screen and a 45,000-watt sound system, all adding up to a Las Vegas-style field-level party.

Hockey slots: A Vegas Golden Knights-branded slot machine has been installed at South Point. The big 8-by-8-foot slot occupies the space of three regular machines and is located near the oyster bar. It’s the first of what’s expected to be a series of NHL-themed games.

Question: What’s the current rule regarding wearing masks in casinos?

Answer: Each casino can set its own rules, but in general, masks are no longer required for anyone who’s been fully vaccinated. You aren’t required to show evidence of vaccination and the percentage of maskless customers in casinos and bars increases daily.

For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons, and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.