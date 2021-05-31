Waianae man severely burned while working on vehicle

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services helped treat and transport a Waianae man in his 40s who suffered critical burns after the vehicle he was working on caught fire on Sunday.
Paramedics were sent to an address on Waianae Valley Road around 1:15 p.m. Sunday to find the man with second- and third-degree burns over the majority of his body.
EMS first transported the man to the nearest medical facility for life-saving treatment, then later tranported the man again to a secondary emergency room for further treatment.
