Vital Statistics: May 21 to May 27, 2021

Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, May 21-27
>> Miana Marie Hatsumi Anama and Justin Wendell Dildy
>> Andrea Emily Beaudoin and Dimitri Andre Hammond
>> Haleigh Faith Begay and Bryant Fernando Castellano
>> Brent Joseph Bollman and Corina Nicole Rochex
>> Max Pono Castanera and Haley Marie Lytle
>> Lazaro Cereijo and Joann Lee Braswell
>> Robert James Christensen and Kelsie Brie Bonko
>> Benita Ann Coleman and Miguel Angel Gallegos
>> Delon Tomas Cone and Monique Claire Leahy
>> Cameron Thomas Cook and Susan Marie Hanson
>> Terri Lynn Creveston and Daniel Schneid
>> Cyan Lokelani Kiyoko Curtis and Calvin Lau
>> Monica Liseth De La Torre and Chriistian Barahona
>> Madison Rose Dorman and Trevor Kainalu Tom
>> Emma Mary Driemeyer and David Michael Karim
>> Jared Chance Dulaney and Laura Renae Lyles
>> Jason Masaichi Egami and Eun Jung Jamie Lee
>> Robert Alexander Forest and Talisa Eiko De Carlo
>> Kenneth Earl Fuimaono and Yoko Shinkawa
>> Emory Gabrielle Goins and Jacob Charles Brient
>> Brandon Abraham Gonzalez and Kryshna Lenka Garcia Pillado
>> Jonathan Junior Hunt and Nichole Michelle Ward
>> Mark Todd Jackson and Deborah Darlene Longanacre
>> Dione Lyn Jacobson and Jason Lee Jacobson
>> Delores Delaine Johnson and William Richard Hungate
>> Joy Renee Johnson and Cordarro Jamison Willis
>> Jordon Kakuihewa Bautista Kapu and Ke‘alohilani Jenna Ku`umomimakamae Holt
>> Abel Christopher Langsi and Jennie May Tin Hin
>> Rachel Keiko Lee and Alexander Forrestel Schneider
>> Michael Brandon Lister and Ellen Margaret Oldfield
>> Medy Tabucader Madrid and Douglas Kaina Simmons
>> Caitlin Nicole Nazareno Marcelo and John Gumayagay Servito
>> Edwin Ernesto Martinez and Elida Fabiola Hernandez
>> Colton David Miller and Xinyi Geng
>> Dustin Taylor Newton and Jessica Nicole Aguilar
>> Joshua Shawn Potter and Angela Marlene Lewis
>> Savanna Rae Ridgway and Adalberto Rodriguez
>> Cody John Roach and Heather Nicole Guillory
>> Dominica Marie Roberts and Corey Edward Campbell
>> Ricardo Roman and Maria Teresa Zumaya-Gonzalez
>> Gregorio Cervantes Rosario and Remedios Bedia Nacor
>> Apollo Angelo Santos and Manpreet Singh
>> Hi‘ilani Huleka Silva and Kaulana Emmett Silva
>> James Michael Smith and Trudy Ann Dunning
>> Nicole Mirage Ka Yee Soon and Zane Micah Ganibe
>> Kayla Justine Stylc and Cody Alexander Franklin
>> Jason Edward Tamasovich and Jessica Ophelia Turner
>> Alyssa Nicole Trainor-Mann and Colby Michael Mann
>> Draysen Kam Yau Tsuha and Andrea Keiko Matsumura
>> Chanell Crisanta Tubon and Banyan Armond Tunon
>> Daniel Austin Tyler and Marlene Leon
>> Crystina Ashley Villalongo and Geniene Marie Ramsey
>> Rasa Vitkauskaite and Daniel Aaron Faneuf
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, May 21-27
>> Kealia Piper Akina
>> ‘Enokapa‘akikiakalei Kanehi‘ui‘amaha Asuncion-Navales
>> Dezarae Kapualilia‘nanimaikalani Autele
>> Reignan Marencio Ezekiel Damo Bachiller
>> Owen Yoon Baker
>> Ledger T Bird
>> Kahikina Jeanne Coila
>> Gianna Tausala Keahileleokamaile Edwards
>> Roselyn Ann Evans
>> Lucy Elizabeth Finkle
>> Alijah Journey Ke‘olimaikalani Fragas
>> Akemi Wakamatsu Fryer
>> Zoey Eliana Sachie Fujio
>> Rhea Maheaonale‘alani Garcia-Kukahiko
>> Olivia Marie Jade Gautier Torres
>> Golden Legacy Gonzalez
>> Echo Walker Goodness-Ward
>> Harper Kimiko Jan Gueco
>> Leonidas Ace Journey Jones-Solomon
>> Shylyn Ku‘uleilani Kanamu
>> Lily Ilisapesi Kauvaka
>> Braelynn Rae Lawson
>> Teihoney Chevelle-Rosa Manamea Leimomi Lopes
>> Kawika Jr Ka‘ai Lundburg
>> Khailee-Lei Kau‘imaluhialani Soon-Ye Peiler
>> Olive Keolaiowelo Perales
>> Allison Mae Scheeler
>> Stella Raine Shorter
>> Giaan Makai Singh
>> Annaliese Danielle Steele
>> Emmalynn Mae Steele
>> Austin Kenneth Suchy
>> Araya Anuenue Lubisch Taylor
>> Kacen Hiroyuki Tubania
>> Nohealani Kalehuakeokeoopuna Winget-Baca
