Hawaii counts 25 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 36,357

Hawaii Department of Health officials reported 25 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections today, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 36,357 cases.

No new virus-related fatalities were reported today, so the statewide COVID-19 death toll remains 500.

Hawaii’s virus-related death toll hit 500 on Sunday when state officials counted the death of an Oahu woman in her 50s. Despite the milestone, Hawaii’s virus fatality rate remains the lowest in the nation at roughly 35 deaths per 100,000 residents.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 388 fatalities on Oahu, 54 on Maui, 53 on Hawaii island, 2 on Kauai, and 3 Hawaii residents who died outside the state. The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 595,600 and the nationwide infection tally is nearly 33.3 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island included 13 new cases on Oahu, 9 on Maui and 4 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state. State officials removed one case from the Kauai tally.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 27,170 on Oahu, 4,456 on Maui, 2,968 in Hawaii County, 323 on Kauai, 115 on Lanai and 79 on Molokai. There are also 1,246 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

State health officials began including probable infections in its total case counts last month. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

Today’s probable infections since the start of the pandemic added to the counts today include 796 on Maui, 737 on Oahu, 64 on Hawaii island, 24 on Molokai, three on Kauai, three on Lanai and 47 residents diagnosed outside the state.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Tuesday.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 709 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases decreased today by 48.

By island, Oahu has 475 active cases, the Big Island has 136, Maui has 82, Molokai has 7, Kauai has nine and Lanai has none.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary said that 1,542,440 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of today. Health officials say that more than 52% of the state’s population are now fully vaccinated.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 2,329 have required hospitalizations, with two new hospitalizations today.

Ten hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 2,319 hospitalizations within the state, 1,927 have been on Oahu, 253 on Maui, 124 on the Big Island, nine on Kauai, five on Lanai and one on Molokai.

Oahu moved into the less-restrictive Tier 3 of the city’s four-tier economic recovery plan on Feb. 25 after being in Tier 2 since Oct. 22. Tier 3 permits social and outdoor recreational gatherings of up to 10 people, and restaurants to seat 10 people at a table. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi on March 11 announced modifications to Tier 3, including allowing bars to reopen under the same conditions as restaurants and extending the curfew until midnight.

Honolulu will remain in Tier 3 of the city’s COVID-19 reopening framework until at least Thursday, according to the mayor’s office. But Blangiardi said last week that Honolulu should soon be moving to Tier 4.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 29 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 1.3%, state health officials said today.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.