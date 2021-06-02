UH’s Dustin Demeter named to All-Big West first team for baseball

University of Hawaii infielder/designated hitter Dustin Demeter completed a comeback with today’s selection to the All-Big West Conference’s first team for baseball.

“That’s awesome,” Demeter said. “Sweet. That’s cool … That award means a lot to me. I’m not going to sugarcoat it.”

Demeter was the only Rainbow Warrior selected to the first team.

Center fielder Adam Fogel and right-handed pitcher Cade Halemanu were named to the second team.

Right-handed pitcher Aaron Davenport received honorable mention.

Demeter missed the 2019 season after undergoing surgery to both hips. He returned for UH’s pandemic-abbreviated 2020 season. He was granted a third junior year when the NCAA granted a waiver allowing baseball players to retain their 2020 class standing this season.

Demeter missed 13 games this season because of a foot injury. But Demeter, who was forced to move from third base to designated hitter because of the residual effects of the injury, went on a hitting tear when he re-entered the UH lineup. In a four-game series against Cal State Fullerton, Demeter went 11-for-19 with two home runs and 14 RBIs. He had drove in six runs each in back-to-back games. Collegiate Baseball Newspaper named Demeter as the national player of the week.

Demeter hit .325 for the season.

Fogel hit .323 and played solid defensively.

Halemanu was 5-2 with a 3.60 ERA. He emerged as a draft prospect after hitting 96 mph in a game against Fullerton. Davenport was UH’s Friday starter, averaging 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings. He allowed only 21 walks in 86 2/3 innings.