Survey finds changing attitudes in Hawaii regarding the pandemic | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Survey finds changing attitudes in Hawaii regarding the pandemic

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:23 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Parkgoers took in the afternoon sun and sea air without masks at Ala Moana Regional Park on Wednesday, a week after the state relaxed mask mandates outdoors.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM According to a new statewide poll, Hawaii residents think the coronavirus pandemic is improving. A jogger ran the point at Magic Island inside Ala Moana Regional Park on Wednesday.

According to a statewide poll, most people think the coronavirus crisis is getting better and the government’s management of the situation is headed in the right direction. In addition, fewer people are worried about family members getting sick than last summer when the number of coronavirus cases was starting to reach triple digits. Read more

