VIDEO: Gov. David Ige to ease travel restrictions June 15; lift COVID-19 public health rules if Hawaii reaches 70% vaccination goal

Gov. David Ige announced today that beginning June 15, the state will be ending restrictions on intercounty travel between the Hawaiian islands and extend the quarantine exemption for returning Hawaii travelers who verify being fully vaccinated in the state.

“Those returning who have been vaccinated in the state with one or both shots will be able to travel (to the mainland) without having to get a pre-travel test and can arrive here in the islands and not be subject to quarantine,” Ige said.

Ige also said once Hawaii reaches 60% fully vaccinated statewide, visitors from the mainland U.S. may skip the current mandatory 10-day quarantine period or COVID-19 testing if they can provide proof of vaccination status.

“We would be working to verify that electronically,” said Ige, adding that the cards from mainland visitors can also be verified manually.

When Hawaii reaches the goal of 70% vaccinated statewide, essentially all travel and COVID-19 public health restrictions will be lifted, Ige said. Currently, 52% have been fully vaccinated statewide, according to state health data.

“If we hit 70% of our community fully vaccinated, we would be pretty much dropping all our public health restrictions,” said Ige, who later added that included all mask mandates.

Ige said he has designated June as “Hawaii Got Vaccinated Month” to motivate more people in Hawaii to get vaccinated.

“Getting a vaccine will be easier and more convenient than ever,” Ige said. “There will be expanded walk-in hours and pop-up clinics in your neighborhood.”

The Hawaii Department of Health has also launched a new campaign to answer questions about vaccine safety, Ige said.

Today’s guest speakers at the press conference included Hawaii Department of Health Director Libby Char, Hawaii Restaurant Association Executive Director Sheryl Matsuoka and Hawaiian Airlines President and CEO Peter Ingram.

Ingram and Matsuoka announced deals and discounts for those who have been vaccinated. Shortly after the state announced higotvaccinated.com, the website crashed.

Some mainland states have been offering incentives to entice more people to get vaccinated. Kentucky has offered $1 million prizes and full-ride scholarships, while California today drew winners in the state’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery.

