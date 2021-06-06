32-year-old man charged in fatal Wahiawa stabbing

Police have charged a man in connection with the murder of a 69-year-old killed in an early-morning stabbing in Wahiawa on Friday.

John M. Dudoit, 32, has been charged with second degree murder, police said.

Dudiot is accused of stabbing a 69-year-old man numerous times in the upper body. The stabbing occurred at a halfway house on Uluwehi Street at about 3:15 a.m.

Dudoit then allegedly attempted to stab another man, 38, and fled the scene. Police said the 38-year-old man did not sustain any injuries.

Police recovered a knife, said Lt. Deena Thoemmes of the Honolulu Police Department’s Homicide Detail.

An invesitgator with the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office said today he could not release the 69-year-old victim’s identity as the department was still making notifications to next of kin.

However, area residents described the victim as a friendly and intelligent man. He always said hello and waved to neighbors.

“He was the nicest guy,” said a neighbor who declined to give his name. The resident often observed him sitting on a lawn chair in the home’s carport.

The victim resided at the halfway house for approximately three years.

The neighbor noted the suspect has been acting strange within the past month. He was more distant, he said.

“He would stare a lot. Normally, he would say ‘good morning.’”

Another neighbor said he was shocked to hear the suspect fatally stabbed the victim as he regularly saw them sitting together in the carport.