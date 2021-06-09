Alabama visitor, 68, found unresponsive in Big Island waters

Hawaii island police are investigating a possible drowning that occurred in South Kohala Tuesday morning after an unresponsive man was found in waters off of Anaehoomalu Bay.

The man has been identified as Harry Wakefield, 68, of Alabama, according to police.

Police and the Hawaii Fire Department medics responded to a call from a charter snorkeling boat of an unresponsive man later identified as Wakefield who was pulled out of the water at the Pentagon mooring located near the Waikoloa Beach Resort area just before 10:15 a.m.

Medics performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Wakefield was taken to Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed to determine the exact cause of death.