comscore Sunrise special: Solar eclipse thrills world’s northern tier | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Sunrise special: Solar eclipse thrills world’s northern tier

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • THE CANADIAN PRESS VIA AP) An annular solar eclipse rises over the skyline of Toronto today.

    THE CANADIAN PRESS VIA AP)

    An annular solar eclipse rises over the skyline of Toronto today.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    A partially eclipsed sun peaks out from behind a cloud as it rises over lower Manhattan in New York today.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. >> The top of the world got a sunrise special today — a “ring of fire” solar eclipse.

This so-called annular eclipse began at the Canadian province of Ontario, then swept across Greenland, the North Pole and finally Siberia, as the moon passed directly in front of the sun.

An annular eclipse occurs when a new moon is around its farthest point from us and appearing smaller, and so it doesn’t completely blot out the sun when it’s dead center.

The upper portions of North America, Europe and Asia enjoyed a partial eclipse, at least where the skies were clear. At those locations, the moon appeared to take a bite out of the sun.

It was the first eclipse of the sun visible from North America since August 2017, when a dramatic total solar eclipse crisscrossed the U.S. The next one is coming up in 2024.

A total lunar eclipse graced the skies two weeks ago.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Honolulu firefighters airlift California visitor, 48, from top of Koko Crater
Looking Back

Scroll Up