Wet’n’Wild in Kapolei to be site of coronavirus vaccination clinics on 2 Saturdays

The Queen’s Health Systems is offering a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Wet’n’Wild Hawaii in Kapolei on Saturday.

Free vaccinations will be available to the community from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. No appointments are needed, and insurance is not required.

Also, free parking for the vaccination clinic will be available after 10 a.m.

Pre-registration is highly recommended, but not required at this link.

Another vaccination clinic is also scheduled at Wet’n’Wild Hawaii from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 26. Pre-registration for that clinic is available at this link.

The Pfizer vaccine is available to all residents ages 12 and up, while the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available to those ages 18 and up.

Those attending should bring a photo ID and health insurance card, if available, along with a completed Queen’s registration and consent form.

Wet’n’Wild is offering those who get vaccinated at the two clinics $15 off its Gold pass (regularly $74,99) and $20 off its Big Kahuna pass (regularly $84.99).

Wet’n’Wild Hawaii is at 400 Farrington Highway in Kapolei.

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will also be held from 7:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Kapiolani Community College farmer’s market, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Zippy’s at 450 Kamehameha Highway in Pearl City. No appointment is needed.

In addition, walk-ins are accepted at The Queen’s Medical Center-West Oahu from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Walk-ins are also accepted at the Blaisdell Concert Hall vaccination clinic, open 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily except Tuesdays.

The Pfizer vaccine for those ages 12 to 17 is administered at the Blaisdell clinic on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Minors should be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Those with questions about the clinics can call Queen’s COVID Vaccination Line at 691-2222 or visit covid.queens.org/vaccine.