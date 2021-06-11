Police union hails decision by Oahu grand jury on fatal shooting
By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:44 p.m.
The state police officers union discusses the Oahu grand jury's decision not to indict three Honolulu police officers in the death of Iremamber Sykap, 16, who was unarmed when he was allegedly driving a stolen vehicle.
SHOPO Vice President Robert Cavaco, left, SHOPO President Malcolm Lutu, SHOPO Honolulu Chapter Chairman Nicholas Schlapak and SHOPO Honolulu Chapter Vice Chairman Jonathan Frye were seated at Thursday’s news conference.
A portion of Kalakaua Avenue was blocked off to traffic as the Honolulu Police Department conducted an investigation where Iremamber Sykap, 16, was fatally shot by police.