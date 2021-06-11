comscore Police union hails decision by Oahu grand jury on fatal shooting | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Police union hails decision by Oahu grand jury on fatal shooting

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:44 p.m.

  • VIDEO BY CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The state police officers union discusses the Oahu grand jury's decision not to indict three Honolulu police officers in the death of Iremamber Sykap, 16, who was unarmed when he was allegedly driving a stolen vehicle.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM SHOPO Vice President Robert Cavaco, left, SHOPO President Malcolm Lutu, SHOPO Honolulu Chapter Chairman Nicholas Schlapak and SHOPO Honolulu Chapter Vice Chairman Jonathan Frye were seated at Thursday’s news conference.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / APRIL 5 A portion of Kalakaua Avenue was blocked off to traffic as the Honolulu Police Department conducted an investigation where Iremamber Sykap, 16, was fatally shot by police.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / APRIL 5

Shaking off the surprise that the Honolulu prosecuting attorney pursued indictments of three officers in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old in April, police union officials hailed an Oahu grand jury’s decision to decline criminal charges as reinforcing the officers’ actions and decision-making. Read more

