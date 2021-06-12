Night flights may be rescheduled due to a Hilo airport runway closure

A runway at the Hilo International Airport will be closed from dusk to dawn beginning tonight until further notice, the Department of Transportation announced this afternoon.

DOT spokesman Jai Cunningham said that the lights are out on Runway 8/26, and airport personnel is trying to determine the cause.

Travelers should check with their airlines for possible changes if they are scheduled to fly in or out of Hilo (ITO) during the evening hours.

A mainland flight that had been scheduled to arrive in Hilo tonight has been rerouted to Honolulu.

Runway 8/26 will be closed during the evening hours, but Runway 3/21 will still be available.

However, Runway 3/21 is a shorter runway and cannot accommodate aircraft used in transpacific flights, Cunningham said.

The Kona International Airport remains open.