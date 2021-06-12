Night flights may be rescheduled due to a Hilo airport runway closure

A runway at the Hilo International Airport will be closed from dusk to dawn beginning tonight until further notice, the Department of Transportation announced this afternoon.
DOT spokesman Jai Cunningham said that the lights are out on Runway 8/26, and airport personnel is trying to determine the cause.
Travelers should check with their airlines for possible changes if they are scheduled to fly in or out of Hilo (ITO) during the evening hours.
A mainland flight that had been scheduled to arrive in Hilo tonight has been rerouted to Honolulu.
Runway 8/26 will be closed during the evening hours, but Runway 3/21 will still be available.
However, Runway 3/21 is a shorter runway and cannot accommodate aircraft used in transpacific flights, Cunningham said.
The Kona International Airport remains open.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.