Police arrest man for arson after fire engulfed four trucks in Kapolei

  • Today

Honolulu police have opened up an arson investigation against a man who accused of allegedly setting fire to four trucks in Kapolei on Friday evening.

Police said they were called to the Kapolei area on Friday about 6:25 p.m. to investigate an arson report. Police arrested a 39-year-old man about 7:34 p.m. after witnesses claimed that they saw him “fleeing the scene where four trucks were found engulfed in flames.”

The Honolulu Fire Department has determined that an accelerant was used to start the fire.

The suspect is in custody, but has not yet been charged.

