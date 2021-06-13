Las Vegas Advisor: Spectacular fireworks show in Vegas set for July Fourth

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority will sponsor a huge Fourth of July fireworks show on the Strip. At 11 p.m., the coordinated fireworks spectacular will simultaneously launch from the rooftops of Aria, Planet Hollywood, Caesars Palace, Treasure Island, Venetian, Resorts World and The STRAT.

It’s the first time that a New Year’s Eve-like display has been presented on Independence Day, possibly in part to celebrate the recently achieved independence from COVID-19 protocols.

Other July Fourth fireworks displays will be launched from the Plaza downtown (the culmination of three nights of fireworks to celebrate its 50th anniversary), Red Rock, Green Valley Ranch and Lake Las Vegas.

Buffet re-reopening: The Wynn Buffet will reopen for a second time on July 1. It was the first to reopen after the shutdown, but the waiter-served format didn’t work for long and it closed again in early September. Word is that the traditional self-serve format will be in place this time.

Mac’s moving: Mac King, whose afternoon comedy-magic show at Harrah’s has run for 22 years and is the longest continuous residency on the Strip, is moving to Excalibur. The new show opens on June 22 at 1 p.m.; King will also perform a 3 p.m. show, as he did at Harrah’s. Tickets start at $44.95.

Bellagio summer display: The new floral display at the Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Garden features nearly 28,000 flowers and 1,500 plants, a 30-foot-tall treehouse, five tree frogs, a phoenix in full flight, a 12-foot-long leopard, a 9-foot-tall ibis and a baby crocodile. The summer display runs through Aug. 28 and is free to view.

Question: When will Las Vegas’ cannabis lounges become legal?

Answer: A new law that legalizes licensed venues to host cannabis consumption goes into effect Oct. 1. Twenty licenses can be issued, but haven’t been yet, so the actual opening date of the first one has not yet been announced.

